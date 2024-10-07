'No significant incidents' reported following Panda Game in Ottawa

The Ottawa Police Service says there were "no significant incidents to report," following the 55th Panda Game in Ottawa.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees beat the Carleton Ravens 35-32 to win the annual football game at TD Place, with thousands of students and fans expected to attend pre-and-post-game festivities at uOttawa and in Sandy Hill.

A heightened police and Bylaw Services presence was observed in Sandy Hill, the ByWard Market, Old Ottawa South and around the uOttawa campus following the football game Sunday afternoon. Bylaw Services officers were focusing on noise, alcohol and property-related regulations.

"There were no significant incidents to report," police said on X.

"Thank you to all who took advantage of public transportation and organized activities."

Videos on social media showed a large crowd at uOttawa for the post-Panda game party Sunday evening.

"Thanks to all our community partners who came together to make Panda a success both on and off the football field," Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stephanie Plante said on X.

"Can't wait to take back the trophy again in 2025."

Ottawa police officers in Sandy Hill during Panda Game weekend. (Katelyn Wilson/CTV News Ottawa)

Elected officials were hopeful students would celebrate responsibly.

"Lots of fingers being crossed, mine included, but we know there's going to be a presence by Bylaw and cops in the neighbourhood," Plante told CTV News on Sunday.

One resident told CTV News Ottawa, "If they want to have a good time and misbehave a little bit I'm cool with it. Just keep the cars in the right position, don't set anything on fire and just respect the fact that people live here."

This was the second straight year the Panda Game was held on a Sunday, after post-game incidents in 2021 and 2022.

In 2021, thousands of students gathered on the streets in Sandy Hill, with a car flipped onto its roof. In 2022, seven people were arrested and dozens of tickets were issued after a street party in Sandy Hill following the football game.

The University of Ottawa hosted both a pre-game and post-Panda Game party for students. The start of the post-game festivities were delayed an hour Sunday night due to severe weather in the area.