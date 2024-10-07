Cloudy start to the work week in Ottawa, with a chance of showers

It's a cloud start to the second week of October, and you will need to keep the rain gear close by today.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 16 C.

Partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing late this evening. Low plus 2 C.

Cloudy on Tuesday. High 15 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 10 C.

The outlook for Thursday calls for mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 14 C and a low of 5 C.