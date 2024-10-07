OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Cloudy start to the work week in Ottawa, with a chance of showers

    The Living Room sculpture at Ottawa City Hall. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa) The Living Room sculpture at Ottawa City Hall. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    It's a cloud start to the second week of October, and you will need to keep the rain gear close by today.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 16 C.

    Partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing late this evening. Low plus 2 C.

    Cloudy on Tuesday. High 15 C.

    Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 10 C.

    The outlook for Thursday calls for mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C.

    Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 14 C and a low of 5 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News