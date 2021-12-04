It' has been a messy morning on the roads in the Ottawa area, with freezing rain following an overnight dump of snow.

Environment Canada's winter storm warning was replaced by a freezing rain warning Monday morning. The freezing rain warning ended just after 11 a.m.

Snow started falling in Ottawa just before 8 p.m., quickly covering roads and sidewalks. The city of Ottawa said Monday morning it had received 14 centimetres of snow overnight.

School buses for English and French public and Catholic boards in Ottawa are cancelled Monday. Schools remain open.

OC Transpo warned of possible delays on some routes due to the weather, and urged commuters to plan their trips ahead of time. Several bus stops were out of service due to local road conditions.

The city of Ottawa has issued a daytime parking ban for Monday. Only vehicles with on-street parking permits are permitted to park on city streets between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

"It's kind of the first big slap in the face for the season," Environment Canada meteorologist Steven Flisfeder told CTV News Ottawa on Sunday. "The morning commute on Monday will be affected."

Environment Canada is asking people to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."

Freezing rain warnings

Freezing rain warnings have also ended for the Upper Ottawa Valley, including Renfrew, Arnprior, Petawawa and Pembroke, as well as for Prescott-Russell and Smiths Falls, Perth and Eastern Lanark County. Gatineau's freezing rain warning is also over.

Special weather statements

Special weather statements remain in effect along the St. Lawrence, warning of heavy rainfall in places like Kingston, Gananoque, Brockville and Cornwall. Local amounts of up to 25 mm of rain can be expected.

In the Kingston area, a wind warning also remains in effect, with gusts of up to 90 km/h in the forecast.

Ottawa's forecast

In Ottawa. Monday will see freezing rain changing to rain in the morning. High 9 C.

Monday night will be cloudy with a chance of flurries. Clearing overnight. Low minus 14 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Tuesday, with a high of minus 5 C.

Wednesday will see clouds with a chance of flurries. High minus 5 C.