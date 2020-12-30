OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa's Employment and Social Services office on Walkley Road has reopened despite a fourth employee testing positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, Community and Social Services Department General Manager Donna Gray says the staff member has been working from home since July and is now currently in self-isolation.

Gray adds city staff are working with Ottawa Public Health to identify and notify others who may have come in close contact with the employee.

This is the fourth employee to test positive for novel coronavirus since last week.

The south office of Employment and Social Services on Walkley Road closed for the day on Tuesday after a third employee tested positive for COVID-19. Gray said the office reopened Wednesday on the recommendation from Ottawa Public Health since there is no evidence of workplace transmission.

On Tuesday, the city said an employee at Employment and Social Services tested positive for COVID-19. That staff member last worked on Dec. 21 and is now in self-isolation at home.

Two other employees have tested positive over the past week. One employee last worked at Employment and Social Services on Dec. 23, while the other last worked on Christmas Eve.