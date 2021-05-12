OTTAWA -- Para Transpo customers can now book a ride at any time of the day.

In a memo to council, Transportation Services general manager John Manconi said as part of improvements to Para Transpo customer booking hours, customers can now call at any time between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. the day before their travel to book a trip.

"There is no need for customers to call first thing in the morning and there is no longer a time reserved for only certain customers," said Manconi.

"Any customer can call at any time."

Manconi said customers can also continue to call on their planned day of travel to ask about available capacity.

Mayor Jim Watson said on Twitter that the two-tier call times for Para Transpo have now been removed.

The changes to Para Transpo customer booking hours comes after consultation with a working group comprised of Para Transpo customers, a representative of the Accessibility Advisory Committee, and members of the Transit Commission.

Manconi says other changes at Para Transpo include increasing capacity to accommodate more trips, improving the phone queue system and adding an online option for booking and cancelling trips.

Staff are also looking to allow the use of a Presto card onboard Para Transpo minibuses and taxis.