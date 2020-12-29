OTTAWA -- The city closed an Employment and Social Services office on Tuesday after a third employee at the location tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member at 2020 Walkley Rd. last worked on Dec. 21 and is self-isolating at home, community and social services general manager Donna Gray said in a memo to council.

Ottawa Public Health is working to identify close contacts of the employee.

The office is being closed for one day, the memo said, with staff there providing virtual services.

The other three ESS locations remained open to the public on Tuesday for limited counter and drop-off services.