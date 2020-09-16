OTTAWA -- Four new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Ottawa schools, according to data from the Ontario government.

The daily COVID-19 in schools page reports new cases at the following schools in Ottawa:

École intermédiaire catholique Franco-Ouest: 1 new case, 3 cases total

École élémentaire catholique d'enseignement personnalisé La Source: 1 new case, 1 case total

École élémentaire catholique Saint-François-d’Assise: 1 new case, 2 cases total

École secondaire publique De La Salle: 1 new case, 2 cases total

Twelve Ottawa schools have experienced positive test results in either staff or students. To date, none has been linked to school transmission and there are no outbreaks in any schools in Ottawa.

The other schools that have seen cases so far are: