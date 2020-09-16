OTTAWA --
Four new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Ottawa schools, according to data from the Ontario government.
The daily COVID-19 in schools page reports new cases at the following schools in Ottawa:
-
École intermédiaire catholique Franco-Ouest: 1 new case, 3 cases total
-
École élémentaire catholique d'enseignement personnalisé La Source: 1 new case, 1 case total
-
École élémentaire catholique Saint-François-d’Assise: 1 new case, 2 cases total
-
École secondaire publique De La Salle: 1 new case, 2 cases total
Twelve Ottawa schools have experienced positive test results in either staff or students. To date, none has been linked to school transmission and there are no outbreaks in any schools in Ottawa.
The other schools that have seen cases so far are:
-
École élémentaire catholique Laurier-Carrière: 1 case total
-
École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau: 1 case total
-
École élémentaire catholique Montfort: 1 case total
-
École élémentaire catholique Roger-Saint-Denis: 1 case total
-
École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Anne: 1 case total
-
École élémentaire publique Gabrielle-Roy: 2 cases total
-
Monsignor Paul Baxter Elementary School: 1 case total
-
St Leonard Elementary School: 1 case total