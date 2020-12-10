OTTAWA -- A North Dundas man is facing three counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm after police say three women suffered burns during a bonfire this fall.

Ontario Provincial Police say on Oct. 25, the Stormont Dundas and Glengarry OPP received a report of severe injuries following a bonfire on Oct. 24.

"Investigation revealed that three individuals were injured following a fuel source being put onto a bonfire by an adult male at a location on County Road 16, South Dundas Township," said the OPP in a statement.

"The three female victims attended hospital following the incident and were treated for burns to their bodies and face."

Warren Ball, 26 of North Dundas, is charged with three counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.