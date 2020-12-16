OTTAWA -- The City of Kingston says bylaw and police together laid more than 50 charges against people for violations of COVID-19 restrictions.

In a press release, the City said bylaw officers filed 31 charges under the Reopening Ontario Act related to indoor social gatherings of more than 10 people. The charges relate to investigations that began in November and continued into December.

Kingston police laid 19 charges under the Reopening Ontario Act and also issued one fine under the Quarantine Act, the City said.

Hosting a gathering in contravention of provincial limits of 10 indoors or 25 outdoors is subject to a minimum $10,000 fine. Attendees who are ticketed can be fined $880, the City said.

Some of the gatherings involved as many as 100 people.

"We’re seeing gatherings well over the provincially mandated minimums, with our officers sometimes dispersing 50 to 100 people," said Kyle Compeau, Manager of Licensing and Enforcement for the City of Kingston in a press release. "Positive cases in Kingston have been connected to these sorts of gatherings. They are illegal because they can spread COVID-19 to a large number of people very quickly.”

The Kingston area has been seeing increasing spread of COVID-19 and several significant outbreaks. Earlier this week, the medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health (KFLAPH), Dr. Kieran Moore, said the region could be in line for increased restrictions from the province.

"We're knocking on the door of red in our rates," Dr. Moore said. KFLAPH is currently in the "Yellow-Protect" category under Ontario's COVID-19 response framework.

The City says the individuals who have been charged are expected to appear in court early in the new year.