OTTAWA -- There are four new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, while no new deaths have been reported in the capital for a ninth consecutive day.

Ottawa Public Health provided an update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa on Sunday afternoon.

Since the first case of COVID-19 announced on March 11, there have been 2,110 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 263 deaths.

Three people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 related illnesses, including one in the Intensive Care Unit.

Recovering from COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health reports 1,800 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

A total of 85 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are now considered resolved.

There are 47 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Outbreaks

There are two active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa: The Perley Rideau Veterans Health Centre and at the Peter D. Clark long-term care home.

According to the City of Ottawa, there is one active COVID-19 case involving a staffing member at the Peter D. Clark long-term care home.