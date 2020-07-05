Advertisement
Four new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday
OTTAWA -- There are four new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, while no new deaths have been reported in the capital for a ninth consecutive day.
Ottawa Public Health provided an update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa on Sunday afternoon.
Since the first case of COVID-19 announced on March 11, there have been 2,110 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 263 deaths.
Three people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 related illnesses, including one in the Intensive Care Unit.
Recovering from COVID-19
Ottawa Public Health reports 1,800 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
A total of 85 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are now considered resolved.
There are 47 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
Outbreaks
There are two active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa: The Perley Rideau Veterans Health Centre and at the Peter D. Clark long-term care home.
According to the City of Ottawa, there is one active COVID-19 case involving a staffing member at the Peter D. Clark long-term care home.