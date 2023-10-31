Flags in front of Heritage Building lowered to half-mast in honour of former Ottawa politician
The flag in front of the Heritage Building at Ottawa City Hall will be lowered to half-mast from sunrise to sunset on Oct. 31 in honour of Patricia "Pat" Nicol, who passed away on Oct. 20.
Nicol was a pre-amalgamation alderman, mayoral candidate, developer, television commentator and newspaper columnist. She served as an alderman on Council from 1975 to 1976 and was the Ottawa Controller from 1977 to 1978.
She was also a volunteer, fundraiser and a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her signature sign-off on radio was "I'm Pat Nicol and that's the way I see it," according to her obituary.
Nicol was a known rival against former Ottawa mayor Marion Dewar, whom she ran against twice for the top job. She was known for her "fiery speaking-style" and as a passionate member of council.
Following her political career, Nicol became the vice-president of her husband's company, R.J. Nicol Construction Ltd., which built thousands of homes, government buildings, churches, high rises, schools and non-profit units in the Ottawa region.
Nicol’s funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, October 31.
