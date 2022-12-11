First significant snowfall of the season brings 11 cm of snow to Ottawa

Ottawa residents are digging out after the first significant snowstorm of the season blanketed roads and sidewalks.

Environment Canada says 11 cm of snow was recorded at the Ottawa Airport by 5 p.m. on Sunday as a storm moved through the region.

The forecast initially called for 2 cm of snow on Sunday, but Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory Sunday afternoon calling for up to 10 cm of snow.

The snowy conditions affected traffic across the region. Two people were involved in a crash on Highway 417 Sunday afternoon, one of whom was trapped in their vehicle. Fortunately, neither one was seriously hurt.

The 11 cm of snow two weeks before Christmas comes after Ottawa had seen just 0.4 cm of snow so far in December and 12 cm in November. Last year at this time there was 8 cm of snow on the ground.

According to the Twitter Account Ottawa Weather Records, the 11 cm of snow on Sunday is the largest single-day snowfall in Ottawa since Feb. 25.

Environment Canada is warning Ottawa could see "significant snow" on Friday.

The weather agency's significant weather outlook calls for 15 to 25 cm of snow on Thursday for an area stretching from eastern Lake Superior to near Georgian Bay to areas north of Lake Ontario, which includes the Kingston area.

"Heavy snow will become a threat in easternmost Ontario, including the Ottawa area, on Friday," Environment Canada said on Twitter.

Significant Weather Outlook for Ontario valid for Wednesday and Thursday.

Snow should taper off by the evening but there will be a small chance of a few more flurries overnight and a risk of freezing drizzle. The low is -9 C.

Monday’s forecast is sunny with a high of -3 C.

Tuesday and Wednesday are both looking sunny with a high of -1 C.

Clouds return to end out the work week with a chance of snow in the outlook for Friday.