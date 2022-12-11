Snow slows down the commute on roads across Ottawa

Motorists are reminded to slow down and adjust their driving to the conditions today, as the first significant snowstorm of December hits the national capital region.

Snow started falling Sunday morning, covering roads and sidewalks with a light dusting of snow. Environment Canada's forecast is calling for 2 to 4 cm of snow by this evening.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 417 at Piperville Road, in Ottawa's east end. Ottawa Fire said the occupant of the vehicle was trapped, and crews were working to free them from the wreckage of the vehicle.

Ottawa police have reported no serious collisions on the roads across the capital.

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers to have their headlights on, clear snow and ice from the vehicles and give yourself plenty of space from the vehicle in front of you.