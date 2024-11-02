OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Collision involving a police cruiser on Bank Street in Ottawa's south end

    An Ottawa Police Service cruiser was involved in a collision on Bank Street in Ottawa's south end on Saturday. (Scott Rook/CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police Service cruiser was involved in a collision on Bank Street in Ottawa's south end on Saturday. (Scott Rook/CTV News Ottawa)
    One person was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle crash involving an Ottawa Police Service cruiser in Ottawa's south end.

    Emergency crews responded to the collision on Bank Street at Johnston Road just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

    The Ottawa Police Service's Duty Inspector said on social media officers were on the scene of a "serious collision," and asked motorists to avoid the area.

    CTV News Ottawa photos at the scene showed a badly damaged police SUV with the airbag deployed. A vehicle was also on the sidewalk with damage.

    An Ottawa Paramedic Service spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa one person was transported to the hospital in stable condition. No other information about the victim was available.

    A vehicle is towed from a crash scene on Bank Street Saturday night. The collision involved an Ottawa Police Service cruiser. (Scott Rook/CTV News Ottawa)

