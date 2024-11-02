Redblacks, Atletico Ottawa's seasons come to an end on Saturday

It was a tough day for two teams that share TD Place, as both the Ottawa Redblacks and Atletico Ottawa's seasons came to an end in the playoffs.

The Toronto Argos beat the Redblacks 58-38 in the CFL's East Division semifinal on Saturday in Toronto.

Down the road in Hamilton, Forge FC beat Atletico Ottawa 1-0 in the Canadian Premier League semifinal.

Redblacks lose

Argos quarterback Chad Kelly threw four touchdown passes and ran for another to lead the Argos to a 58-38 win over Ottawa Saturday afternoon.

This was the Redblacks first playoff game since 2018 after finishing third in the East Division with a 9-8-and-1 record during the regular season.

The Redblacks and Argos combined to match the CFL playoff record 96 points in the game.

Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown set CFL playoff records with 46 competitions and 61 pass attempts. Brown threw for three touchdowns and 476 yards in the game.

Redblacks kicker Lewis Ward kicked four field goals.

Toronto now advances to face Montreal in the CFL's East Division final.

Atletico Ottawa

Forge FC beat Atletico Ottawa 1-0 on a 54th-minute goal by Malik Owolabi-Belewu.

Forge FC advance to their sixth straight Canadian Premier League Final on Nov. 9.

For Atletico Ottawa, the loss ends a successful season for the club on the pitch. Atletico Ottawa finished third in the CPL during the regular season and beat York in the playoffs on Oct. 27.

With files from The Canadian Press