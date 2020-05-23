OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire says no one has been reported hurt, but some buildings were exposed to flames after a grass fire broke out in Orléans.

Firefighters were called to the area behind the Landmark Cinema near Innes Road and Mer-Bleue Road at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on reports of smoke.

A 10-acre fire was burning in the grassy area.

Firefighters had the fire out by 11:30 a.m., but said some buildings were exposed.

Fire officials say an investigator will not be required for this incident.

Six fires since Friday afternoon

This is the sixth fire reported to the media by Ottawa Fire since Friday afternoon.

A fire was reported at the back of a commercial building at 37 Enterprise Ave. in Nepean at around 3 p.m. Friday. No one was hurt and firefighters said an investigator was not required.

At 4:56 p.m. Friday, firefighters were called to Dolman Ridge Road near the Mer Bleue Bog for a fire near a forest trail. The fire was out by 6:50 p.m. and crews were able to soak the area to prevent further spread. No one was hurt.

A kitchen fire broke out at a home at 343 Gardner Street in Vanier at 6:00 p.m. Friday. It was under control by 6:30 p.m. No one was hurt, but the Red Cross and Salvation Army have been called in to help the residents affected by the fire.

At around 8:00 p.m. Friday, a fire broke out at the apartment above the Coconut Lagoon restaurant on St. Laurent Boulevard. Everyone inside the building had evacuated safely by the time fire crews arrived. Ottawa Paramedics said one firefighter had to be treated for injuries.

The owner of the restaurant said the interior has been severely damaged.

At around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to the Mud Lake area near Britannia Road on reports of smoke. A large brush fire was brought under control and no one was hurt.

Ottawa Fire officials also responded to a water rescue call Friday when Gatineau Fire called them to say someone had jumped from a bridge into the Ottawa River. The water rescue team launched a boat and was able to verify the person made it safely to shore.