OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire says no one was hurt after a brush fire started early Saturday morning near Mud Lake.

A neighbour called 9-1-1 at around 4:11 Saturday morning to report a fire on NCC property near the intersection of Rowatt Street and Britannia Road.

A brush fire about 100 feet by 200 feet in size was burning when firefighters arrived.

Crews needed to use chainsaws to get through some of the forested area to reach the main body of the fire.

The fire was out by 5:40 a.m.

What started the fire is unknown.