OTTAWA -- A local restaurant has been severely damaged by fire after a blaze broke out in the upstairs apartment.

Crews were called to 853 St. Laurent Blvd. just before 8 p.m. Friday on reports of heavy black smoke.

The fire broke out in an apartment above the restaurant.

Ottawa Paramedics said all occupants were out of the building before emergency crews arrived. One firefighter was later treated for injuries.

Coconut Lagoon owner Joe Thottungal told CTV News on Saturday he had already left for the day when the manager who was working at the time called him at around 7:45 to tell him about the fire.

The restaurant has been severely damaged and will need to be gutted and repaired. Thottungal says he plans to cook again and vows to come back "stronger than ever."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

