OTTAWA -- > Lornano Chianti Classico 2015

Tuscany D.O.C.G., Italy

There is a firm tannic grip on the palate and finish on this Chianti Classico from the Tuscany wine region. Lornano (2015) is made from 100% Sangiovese grapes and is well-priced under $20, but could use some cellar time to show its best. Pair with a rich meat-filled pasta and richer tomato sauce.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2024

Venerated Vegetarian Wine

Price: $18.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 211599

Maipo Valley D.O., Chile

A great value Carmenère under $20. Rich, concentrated with blackberry, smoky vanilla, savoury on the palate with balanced acidity. Pair with grilled vegetables and ribs.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Luscious Lamb Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 670539

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A voluptuous, layered Niagara Chardonnay with aromas of golden apple, toffee and peach. Full-bodied and delicious. Pair with roast chicken.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Charming Grilled Chicken Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 16792

Wahluke Slope, Columbia Valley, Washington, United States

An elegant, buttery rich and full-bodied Washington State Chardonnay with apple dumpling, ripe pear toffee and apple pie spice flavours on the palate with a long vanilla and oak spice finish. The Wahluke Slope has some of the driest, warmest growing conditions in Washington. Pair with a creamy seafood Alfredo dish.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2022

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $21.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 385773

Penedès D.O., Spain

A zesty, vibrant Spanish sparkling wine with notes of lemon meringue and white peach.

Alcohol: 11.2%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $15.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 515254