Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - October 26, 2020
Published Monday, October 26, 2020 12:13PM EDT
Lornano Chianti Classico 2015, Pérez Cruz Limited Edition Carmenère 2017, Speck Bros. The Goat Lady Chardonnay 2019, Seven Falls Cellars Chardonnay 2016, Vilarnau Barcelona Brut Reserva Cava
OTTAWA -- > Lornano Chianti Classico 2015
Tuscany D.O.C.G., Italy
There is a firm tannic grip on the palate and finish on this Chianti Classico from the Tuscany wine region. Lornano (2015) is made from 100% Sangiovese grapes and is well-priced under $20, but could use some cellar time to show its best. Pair with a rich meat-filled pasta and richer tomato sauce.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2024
Venerated Vegetarian Wine
Price: $18.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 211599
Pérez Cruz Limited Edition Carmenère 2017
Maipo Valley D.O., Chile
A great value Carmenère under $20. Rich, concentrated with blackberry, smoky vanilla, savoury on the palate with balanced acidity. Pair with grilled vegetables and ribs.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Luscious Lamb Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 670539
Speck Bros. The Goat Lady Chardonnay 2019
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A voluptuous, layered Niagara Chardonnay with aromas of golden apple, toffee and peach. Full-bodied and delicious. Pair with roast chicken.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Charming Grilled Chicken Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 16792
Seven Falls Cellars Chardonnay 2016
Wahluke Slope, Columbia Valley, Washington, United States
An elegant, buttery rich and full-bodied Washington State Chardonnay with apple dumpling, ripe pear toffee and apple pie spice flavours on the palate with a long vanilla and oak spice finish. The Wahluke Slope has some of the driest, warmest growing conditions in Washington. Pair with a creamy seafood Alfredo dish.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2022
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $21.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 385773
Vilarnau Barcelona Brut Reserva Cava
Penedès D.O., Spain
A zesty, vibrant Spanish sparkling wine with notes of lemon meringue and white peach.
Alcohol: 11.2%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $15.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 515254