OTTAWA -- > Terrazas de los Andes Reserva Malbec 2018

Mendoza, Argentina

This Malbec is deep, dark and gorgeous with rich blackberry, mulberry, ripe dark fruit and spicy flavours finishing long on the palate with food-friendly acidity Tannins are structured. Pair with grilled steaks.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2024

Voluptuous Veal Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 29280

Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia

A rich and balanced Shiraz, Tempranillo, Mourvèdre and Grenache blend with blackberry, plum, black cherry, cinnamon spice and mocha plushy and silky on the palate. Produced by Peter Lehmann, the first Australian wine industry figure to be appointed to the Order of Australia. Pair with wine-braised beef short-rib and thyme-infused escargot en croute.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2024

Heavenly Hamburger Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 138883

Costers del Segre D.O., Spain

A stylish, medium-bodied and fresh Chardonnay with bright apple, melon and white stone-fruit flavours creamy on the palate.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $15.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 15413

Four Mile Creek, Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A lovely, floral, zesty Niagara Riesling with aromas of lime blossom and pear. Medium-bodied with mouth-watering acidity. Match with fresh seafood.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2023

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 644716

Rhône A.C., France

A robust Tavel fragrant with wild herbs, lavender, dried strawberry, rhubarb and earthy flavours with a soft orange finish on the palate. Produced from Grenache, Clairette, Cinsault, Mourvèdre, Syrah, Bourboulenc and Picpoul rosé. Enjoy with grilled salmon.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Profound Pasta and Cream Sauce Wine

Price: $25.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 319368