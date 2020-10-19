Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - October 19, 2020
Published Monday, October 19, 2020 12:29PM EDT
Terrazas de los Andes Reserva Malbec 2018, Layers Shiraz Tempranillo Mourvèdre Grenache 2017, Raimat Castell Chardonnay 2018, Ferox Winery Phantom Riesling 2017, Château d'Aquéria Tavel Rosé 2019
OTTAWA -- > Terrazas de los Andes Reserva Malbec 2018
Mendoza, Argentina
This Malbec is deep, dark and gorgeous with rich blackberry, mulberry, ripe dark fruit and spicy flavours finishing long on the palate with food-friendly acidity Tannins are structured. Pair with grilled steaks.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Voluptuous Veal Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 29280
Layers Shiraz Tempranillo Mourvèdre Grenache 2017
Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia
A rich and balanced Shiraz, Tempranillo, Mourvèdre and Grenache blend with blackberry, plum, black cherry, cinnamon spice and mocha plushy and silky on the palate. Produced by Peter Lehmann, the first Australian wine industry figure to be appointed to the Order of Australia. Pair with wine-braised beef short-rib and thyme-infused escargot en croute.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 138883
Raimat Castell Chardonnay 2018
Costers del Segre D.O., Spain
A stylish, medium-bodied and fresh Chardonnay with bright apple, melon and white stone-fruit flavours creamy on the palate.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $15.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 15413
Ferox Winery Phantom Riesling 2017
Four Mile Creek, Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A lovely, floral, zesty Niagara Riesling with aromas of lime blossom and pear. Medium-bodied with mouth-watering acidity. Match with fresh seafood.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2023
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 644716
Château d'Aquéria Tavel Rosé 2019
Rhône A.C., France
A robust Tavel fragrant with wild herbs, lavender, dried strawberry, rhubarb and earthy flavours with a soft orange finish on the palate. Produced from Grenache, Clairette, Cinsault, Mourvèdre, Syrah, Bourboulenc and Picpoul rosé. Enjoy with grilled salmon.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Profound Pasta and Cream Sauce Wine
Price: $25.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 319368