Ottawa police investigating pills found inside bread scattered in east Ottawa neighbourhood

Ottawa police are investigating after pills were found inside pieces of bread scattered about an east Ottawa neighbourhood.

A neighbour in the Rolling Meadow Crescent area reported it to police Monday afternoon. A "large number" of pieces of bread had been scattered around a "grassy area" where people often walk their dogs. The exact location of the grassy area was not specified.

"Inside the pieces of bread were pills that are believed to contain a poisonous substance that is harmful to dogs," police said in a news release Monday evening.

Police spoke to witnesses at the scene and gathered evidence while City of Ottawa crews cleaned up the area.

"The Ottawa Police Service asks all members of the public to be vigilant and report any similar incidents to police. This matter is currently under investigation," police said.