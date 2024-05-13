OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police investigating pills found inside bread scattered in east Ottawa neighbourhood

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Ottawa police are investigating after pills were found inside pieces of bread scattered about an east Ottawa neighbourhood.

    A neighbour in the Rolling Meadow Crescent area reported it to police Monday afternoon. A "large number" of pieces of bread had been scattered around a "grassy area" where people often walk their dogs. The exact location of the grassy area was not specified. 

    "Inside the pieces of bread were pills that are believed to contain a poisonous substance that is harmful to dogs," police said in a news release Monday evening.

    Police spoke to witnesses at the scene and gathered evidence while City of Ottawa crews cleaned up the area.

    "The Ottawa Police Service asks all members of the public to be vigilant and report any similar incidents to police. This matter is currently under investigation," police said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News