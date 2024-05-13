OPP investigating collision involving school bus and child in Rockland, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a collision in Rockland Monday afternoon involving a school bus and a child.

The collision happened at around 3:30 p.m. on St. Joseph Street in Rockland near Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary School.

Prescott-Russell paramedics say the child suffered a traumatic injury and was transported to CHEO on a high priority.

The child's current condition is unknown.

Dinisha Desormeaux lives in the area and said there have been problems on the street.

"This road is supposed to be a school road but a lot of times there are reckless drivers," she said. "A lot of people run the stops down the hill and a lot of people don’t pay attention."

A section of St. Joseph Street is closed near the school. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates as they become available.