Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - May 7, 2018
nataliemaclean.com
Published Monday, May 7, 2018 2:21PM EDT
Tom Gore Cabernet Sauvignon 2015
California, United States
Cedar-rich with blackberry and smoke on the nose. Beautifully balanced and well-structured Californian Cabernet. Juicy and mouth-watering with seductive aromas of cassis and fleshy blackberry. Pair with a pepper steak.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2024
Price: $19.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 451336
Hawkes Bay, North Island, New Zealand
The grapes for this wine are grown in the family-owned vineyards of Gimblett, Te Awanga and Triangle. Owners are Reydan and Roger Weiss. A luscious blend of merlot, Syrah and cabernet sauvignon grapes. Notes of cassis, fleshy black plum, and cigar box. Supple and smooth. Pair with grilled pork chops.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2022
Price: $23.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 447367
Cave Spring Estate Bottled Gewürztraminer 2014
Cave Spring Vineyard, Beamsville Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A floral, spiced Gewurztraminer with lots of mouth-filling luscious layers. Concentrated and complex. Pair with curried dishes.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2020
Price: $17.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 302059
Aconcagua Costa, Chile
A fantastic, full-bodied, buttery Chilean Chardonnay, especially at this price! Round, rich, mouth-filling with enticing aromas of butterscotch, toasty oak, fresh apple, peach and pear. Match this wine with roasted chicken or pork chops.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2020
Price: $19.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 606772
Salon De Provence, Mediterranean, Provence I.G.P ., France
A lovely sparkling rosé blend of Syrah and Grenache grapes from southern France. Crisp and refreshing with notes of field strawberries and spice. Pair with lobster or roast chicken.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2020
Price: $18.95
Score: 88/100v LCBO: 515288