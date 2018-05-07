Tom Gore Cabernet Sauvignon 2015

California, United States

Cedar-rich with blackberry and smoke on the nose. Beautifully balanced and well-structured Californian Cabernet. Juicy and mouth-watering with seductive aromas of cassis and fleshy blackberry. Pair with a pepper steak.

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2024

Best Beef Wine

Price: $19.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 451336

 

Elephant Hill Le Phant 2013

Hawkes Bay, North Island, New Zealand

The grapes for this wine are grown in the family-owned vineyards of Gimblett, Te Awanga and Triangle. Owners are Reydan and Roger Weiss. A luscious blend of merlot, Syrah and cabernet sauvignon grapes. Notes of cassis, fleshy black plum, and cigar box. Supple and smooth. Pair with grilled pork chops.

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2022

Voluptuous Veal Wine

Price: $23.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 447367

 

Cave Spring Estate Bottled Gewürztraminer 2014

Cave Spring Vineyard, Beamsville Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A floral, spiced Gewurztraminer with lots of mouth-filling luscious layers. Concentrated and complex. Pair with curried dishes.

Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2020

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $17.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 302059

 

Arboleda Chardonnay 2016

Aconcagua Costa, Chile

A fantastic, full-bodied, buttery Chilean Chardonnay, especially at this price! Round, rich, mouth-filling with enticing aromas of butterscotch, toasty oak, fresh apple, peach and pear. Match this wine with roasted chicken or pork chops.

Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2020

Sensational Shellfish Wine 

Price: $19.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 606772

 

Rivarose Brut

Salon De Provence, Mediterranean, Provence I.G.P ., France

A lovely sparkling rosé blend of Syrah and Grenache grapes from southern France. Crisp and refreshing with notes of field strawberries and spice. Pair with lobster or roast chicken.

Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2020

Splendid Salad Wine

Price: $18.95
Score: 88/100v LCBO: 515288