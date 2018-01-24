Ontario Provincial Police say a 20-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after attempting to cross into the United States at Johnstown Tuesday.

Police say the man was denied entry to the U.S. and handed over to the Canada Border Services Agency, who discovered the child porn.

The OPP were called in to assist.

20-year-old Gurbir Singh, a citizen of India, is facing one count of possession of child pornography and one count of importing child pornography.

The investigation is ongoing. Singh was taken into custody and was due in a Brockville court Wednesday.