Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - March 29, 2021
Published Monday, March 29, 2021 3:54PM EDT
Concannon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2016, Pillitteri Estates Winery Team Canada Red 2017, McManis Family Vineyards Chardonnay 2019, Weszeli Felix Grüner Veltliner 2019, Château Suduiraut Lions De Suduiraut 2016
Concannon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2016
Paso Robles, California, United States
A robust, juicy Californian Cabernet from the Paso Robles region. Aromas of dark, rich berries and smoke. Pair with pepperoni pizza.
Alcohol: 13.1%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2022
Magnificent Meat Pizza Wine
Price: $21.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 10039
Pillitteri Estates Winery Team Canada Red 2017
Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, V.Q.A., Canada
A full-bodied blend of Cabernet and Merlot grapes with rich dark aromas of mocha, black plum and dark berries. For every bottle sold, the winery donates $1 to the Canadian Olympic Foundation to support the country's athletes. Pair with grilled meats and thrilling final matches of women's soccer.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $14.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 13658
McManis Family Vineyards Chardonnay 2019
River Junction, California, United States
A buttery, medium-bodied and creamy Chardonnay with spiced apple, ripe pear, tropical fruit and vanilla flavours that linger with a mild toasty and spicy finish. Fresh acidity for food. Pair with grilled seafood dishes.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2025
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 265983
Weszeli Felix Grüner Veltliner 2019
Niederösterreich, Austria
Weszeli Felix 2019 Grüner Veltliner is produced from the Niederösterreich region in Austria. On the nose the wine is showing lovely aromas of soft lemon-lime zest and white pepper, light-bodied and spritzy on the palate with subtle mineral notes. Very refreshing. Chill and enjoy on its own or with spring greens salads.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2021-2023
Enchanting Feta Cheese Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 18385
Château Suduiraut Lions De Suduiraut 2016
Sauternes, Bordeaux A.C., France
Château Suduiraut Lions De Suduiraut 2016 is a beautifully sweet Sauternes, earthy with fresh mushroom, sous bois and apricot compote aromas on the nose, balanced with good acidity and layers of dried stone fruit, orange preserves and underbrush flavours finishing long on the palate.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2021-2030
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $23.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 633859