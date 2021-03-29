OTTAWA --

Paso Robles, California, United States

A robust, juicy Californian Cabernet from the Paso Robles region. Aromas of dark, rich berries and smoke. Pair with pepperoni pizza.

Alcohol: 13.1%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2022

Magnificent Meat Pizza Wine

Price: $21.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 10039

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, V.Q.A., Canada

A full-bodied blend of Cabernet and Merlot grapes with rich dark aromas of mocha, black plum and dark berries. For every bottle sold, the winery donates $1 to the Canadian Olympic Foundation to support the country's athletes. Pair with grilled meats and thrilling final matches of women's soccer.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Heavenly Hamburger Wine

Price: $14.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 13658

River Junction, California, United States

A buttery, medium-bodied and creamy Chardonnay with spiced apple, ripe pear, tropical fruit and vanilla flavours that linger with a mild toasty and spicy finish. Fresh acidity for food. Pair with grilled seafood dishes.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2025

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 265983

Niederösterreich, Austria

Weszeli Felix 2019 Grüner Veltliner is produced from the Niederösterreich region in Austria. On the nose the wine is showing lovely aromas of soft lemon-lime zest and white pepper, light-bodied and spritzy on the palate with subtle mineral notes. Very refreshing. Chill and enjoy on its own or with spring greens salads.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2021-2023

Enchanting Feta Cheese Wine

Price: $17.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 18385

Sauternes, Bordeaux A.C., France

Château Suduiraut Lions De Suduiraut 2016 is a beautifully sweet Sauternes, earthy with fresh mushroom, sous bois and apricot compote aromas on the nose, balanced with good acidity and layers of dried stone fruit, orange preserves and underbrush flavours finishing long on the palate.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2021-2030

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $23.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 633859