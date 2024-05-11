OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Scenes of the northern lights dancing across eastern Ont.

    Northern lights in Constance Bay, Ont. (Amanda Dennis/CTV Viewer) Northern lights in Constance Bay, Ont. (Amanda Dennis/CTV Viewer)
    Share

    A powerful geomagnetic storm lit up the night sky on Friday and early Saturday morning, resulting in an incredible light show across eastern Ontario.

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) declared Friday evening's rare event as a powerful G5 storm, or ‘extreme,’ geomagnetic storm, a level of severity last recorded in 2003.

    The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, is caused by coronal mass injections (CME's) from the sun that slam into the Earth's upper atmosphere. The Earth's magnetic field redirects the particles to the poles, creating the cinematic phenomenon.

    Social media users across eastern Ontario shared photos of the event as skies began to clear in the early hours of Saturday morning. The light show was reportedly visible in the early hours of Saturday in the outer suburbs of Ottawa, including Kanata, Stittsville and Barrhaven.

    Northern lights typically don't reach latitudes as far south as eastern and southern Ontario, with Friday night and Saturday morning's light show being a rare spectacle.

    Cloudy skies across Ottawa in the late evening made viewing abilities difficult for those who wanted to see the event. Viewing capabilities are best in rural areas outside of cities, as light pollution brightens the sky.

    The aurora borealis also coloured the skies across Canada and several countries around the world between Friday and Saturday night, in territories further south than usual, such as California, due to the geomagnetic storm.

    Those hoping to catch the northern lights might have a chance on Saturday night. NOAA reported on Saturday that the storm will continue through at least Sunday.

    Click the photo gallery below to see photos of the rare event from CTV News viewers!

    Do you have a picture of the night sky? Send them to CTV News Ottawa.

    With files from CTV News Toronto

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion How to use your credit card as a powerful wealth-building tool

    Irresponsibly using a credit card can land you in financial trouble, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says when used properly, it can be a powerful wealth-building tool that can help grow your credit profile and create new opportunities.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News