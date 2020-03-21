Man, 58, dies after Lowertown stabbing
Ottawa Police responded to a stabbing in the 200 block of Murray Street around 2:10 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020.
OTTAWA -- A 58-year-old man who was stabbed in Lowertown this week has died, Ottawa Police said Saturday evening.
The stabbing happened on Murray Street just after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The man died in hospital Saturday morning.
Two men are in custody in relation to the stabbing, police said.
The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.