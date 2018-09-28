

CTV Ottawa





The Ottawa Police are appealing to the public for assistance with two missing people. A young girl, 11-year-old Nakayla Baskin has been missing since Tuesday in the Russell Road area. Her family is concerned for her safety. Baskin looks much older than her age. She is 5 foot, 4 inches and weighs about 150 pounds. She wears what is described as a "messy bun",has a medium to large build and light brown/blondish shoulder-length hair.

An elderly man, 85-year-old Jose Rey has been missing since Thursday and there is concern for his health. He has medical requirements and deemed a high-risk missing person. Mr. Rey was last seen around 2 pm on Vances Side Road in the west end, Dunrobin area. Mr. Rey is described as Hispanic, 5 foot, 4 inches and about 170 pounds. He is balding with short grey hair and no facial hair.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of either missing persons, you are asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext 2355 (Monday to Friday, 8 am - 4 pm) or 613-230-6211 for 24 assistance.