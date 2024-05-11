Staffing shortage forces temporary closure of Almonte, Ont. hospital ER

The Almonte General Hospital's emergency department will temporarily close this evening due to an "unforeseen" staffing shortage, the hospital said Saturday.

A news release by the Mississippi River Health Alliance said the hospital's emergency department will close at 7 p.m. Saturday and reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday. Patients will not be accepted after 3 p.m. to accommodate the closure.

"Patient and staff safety is our main priority,” said Almonte Hospital's president and CEO Brad Harrington in the media release.

"These decisions are not made without exhausting all possible options. But like many rural hospitals in Ontario and across the country, we struggle with staffing challenges. Our staff are incredibly hardworking and dedicated to providing the best possible care to our community, and we thank them for all that they do."

The Almonte General Hospital has announced several temporary closures of its emergency department this year and last due to staff shortages.

The rest of the hospital is still open and caring for patients.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1. Paramedics will take patients to the nearest emergency department for care.

The nearest emergency departments are the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital, Arnprior Regional Health, Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital and the Queensway Carleton Hospital.