Galilee, Israel

This wine is kosher for Passover. It's a full-bodied, rustic red wine and one of the few we see from Israel in local liquor stores. It's imported by the respected winery Yarden and offers aromas and flavours of black fruit, toasty oak and tar. Decant 1-2 hours. Pair it with brisket.

Alcohol: 13.9%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2017-2019

Incomparable Kosher Wine

Price: $25.65

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 611293

Padthaway, South Australia, Australia

This 2016 Shiraz is the deepest darkest purple and there is so much on this wine from blackberry, chocolate and spicy caramel flavours with a satiny vanilla, and long minty finish. The Jip Jip Rocks are a striking outcrop of 350 million year old pink-red granite in the heart of the Padthaway region which are sacred to traditional Aboriginal beliefs. Minty cool on the nose with wild blackberry and brambleberry on the palate. Full-bodied, smooth and supple with richness and depth that is very satisfying. Pair with hearty meat dishes.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2023

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 673897

Short Hills Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A superbly well-made Niagara Riesling with juicy mouth-watering action for dishes from fresh seafood to roasted turkey. Notes of lime and lemon zest. Great price and value.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Sweetness: Medium

Drink: 2018-2022

Calm Curry Wine

Price: $17.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 557165

Uco Valley, Argentina

A crisp, zesty organic white wine from Argentina made from the classic Pinot Grigio grape. Aromas of lime, grapefruit and white melon. Pair with seafood.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2017-2019

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $11.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 556746

Burgundy A.C., France

Toasty, with vibrant field strawberries and a bone-dry finish. Great price. Pair with fried fish or chicken.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2015-2019

Terrific Turkey Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 297846