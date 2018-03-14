Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Mar.12, 2018
nataliemaclean.com
Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018 5:26PM EDT
Mount Hermon Golan Heights Winery 2016
Galilee, Israel
This wine is kosher for Passover. It's a full-bodied, rustic red wine and one of the few we see from Israel in local liquor stores. It's imported by the respected winery Yarden and offers aromas and flavours of black fruit, toasty oak and tar. Decant 1-2 hours. Pair it with brisket.
Alcohol: 13.9%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2017-2019
Price: $25.65
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 611293
Jip Jip Rocks Shiraz 2016
Padthaway, South Australia, Australia
This 2016 Shiraz is the deepest darkest purple and there is so much on this wine from blackberry, chocolate and spicy caramel flavours with a satiny vanilla, and long minty finish. The Jip Jip Rocks are a striking outcrop of 350 million year old pink-red granite in the heart of the Padthaway region which are sacred to traditional Aboriginal beliefs. Minty cool on the nose with wild blackberry and brambleberry on the palate. Full-bodied, smooth and supple with richness and depth that is very satisfying. Pair with hearty meat dishes.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2023
Price: $16.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 673897
Henry Of Pelham Estate Riesling 2016
Short Hills Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A superbly well-made Niagara Riesling with juicy mouth-watering action for dishes from fresh seafood to roasted turkey. Notes of lime and lemon zest. Great price and value.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2018-2022
Price: $17.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 557165
Bodega Francois Lurton Piedra Negra Pinot Gris 2017
Uco Valley, Argentina
A crisp, zesty organic white wine from Argentina made from the classic Pinot Grigio grape. Aromas of lime, grapefruit and white melon. Pair with seafood.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2017-2019
Price: $11.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 556746
Cave De Lugny Rosé Crémant De Bourgogne
Burgundy A.C., France
Toasty, with vibrant field strawberries and a bone-dry finish. Great price. Pair with fried fish or chicken.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2015-2019
Price: $19.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 297846