OTTAWA --

North Coast, California, United States

Zesty, clean, crisp Californian Sauvignon Blanc with aromas of melon, guava, lemon and passionfruit. Medium-bodied and refreshing. Pair with seafood.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2021

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price:$19.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 172171

Rheinhessen, Germany

Modernist 2019 Riesling is a bright and zesty Rheinhessen Riesling with elevage in temperature-controlled stainless-steel tanks. Fresh with bright apple, white peach and citrus zest flavours beautifully balanced on the palate with food-friendly acidity for grilled fish and shellfish dishes.

Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2021-2023

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 18668

Oregon, United States

An elegant, medium-plus-bodied Pinot Noir with great structure and fine tannins. Fragrant with aromas of ripe cherry, violets, mocha and vanilla on the nose. Lovely ripe cherry, mocha, vanilla and fine herb flavours on the palate with great acidity for food and finishing with velvety tannins. Enjoy now with grilled lamb chops.

Alcohol: 13.7%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2022

Voluptuous Veal Wine

Price: $29.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 420760

Ontario, Canada A supple, smooth, medium-bodied Merlot with aromas of dark plums and cedar smoke. Pair with grilled meats. Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Medium

Drink: 2020-2023

Charming Grilled Chicken Wine

Price: $9.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 667105

Ontario, Canada

This lovely fruit wine made from raspberries is back! Grab it while you can. Lovely aromas and flavours of ripe raspberries and field berries. Pair with fruit flan or cobbler.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2019-2025

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 341024