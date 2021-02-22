Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - February 22, 2021
Published Monday, February 22, 2021 1:56PM EST
Benziger Family Winery Sauvignon Blanc 2018, Modernist Dry Riesling 2019, Elouan Pinot Noir 2016, Peller Family Vineyards Merlot 2018, Southbrook Vineyards Framboise
Benziger Family Winery Sauvignon Blanc 2018
North Coast, California, United States
Zesty, clean, crisp Californian Sauvignon Blanc with aromas of melon, guava, lemon and passionfruit. Medium-bodied and refreshing. Pair with seafood.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2021
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price:$19.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 172171
Modernist Dry Riesling 2019
Rheinhessen, Germany
Modernist 2019 Riesling is a bright and zesty Rheinhessen Riesling with elevage in temperature-controlled stainless-steel tanks. Fresh with bright apple, white peach and citrus zest flavours beautifully balanced on the palate with food-friendly acidity for grilled fish and shellfish dishes.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2021-2023
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 18668
Elouan Pinot Noir 2016
Oregon, United States
An elegant, medium-plus-bodied Pinot Noir with great structure and fine tannins. Fragrant with aromas of ripe cherry, violets, mocha and vanilla on the nose. Lovely ripe cherry, mocha, vanilla and fine herb flavours on the palate with great acidity for food and finishing with velvety tannins. Enjoy now with grilled lamb chops.
Alcohol: 13.7%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2022
Voluptuous Veal Wine
Price: $29.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 420760
Peller Family Vineyards Merlot 2018
Ontario, Canada A supple, smooth, medium-bodied Merlot with aromas of dark plums and cedar smoke. Pair with grilled meats. Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2020-2023
Charming Grilled Chicken Wine
Price: $9.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 667105
Southbrook Vineyards Framboise
Ontario, Canada
This lovely fruit wine made from raspberries is back! Grab it while you can. Lovely aromas and flavours of ripe raspberries and field berries. Pair with fruit flan or cobbler.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2019-2025
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 341024