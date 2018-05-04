

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A former University of Ottawa Health Services doctor is facing dozens of new sexual assault and voyeurism charges.

Ottawa Police say Vincent Nadon, 56, of Chelsea, was charged Thursday with 43 counts of sexual assault and 40 counts of voyeurism.

These charges are in connection with 40 new alleged victims, all of them women, and police say the alleged offenses could have taken place as far back as the 1980s.

Nadon was first charged by police in January, following a complaint from a patient at the Rideau Street UOHS clinic.

The University said, upon learning of the charges, Nadon was barred from practicing at any of their clinics.

In February, 10 more sexual assault charges were laid against him.

Police say Nadon will appear in court Friday.

Investigators say there may yet be more possible victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit Tip Line at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760