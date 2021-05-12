OTTAWA -- Some of Canada's figure skating greats will return to the ice at Canadian Tire Centre in October, one of the first events scheduled to have fans in Ottawa since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Stars on Ice returns to the ice this fall after a 17-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The new production, entitled Journey, is scheduled to visit Ottawa on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 4 p.m.

The 2021 tour cast boasts a lineup that includes four-time World champion Kurt Browning, three-time World champion Elvis Stojko, Olympic gold medallist Kaetlyn Osmond, World champion Jeffrey Buttle and Olympic gold, silver and bronze medalist Meagan Duhamel.

Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.ca and canadiantirecentre.com starting Thursday, May 20.

Public health restrictions have prevented fans from attending events in Ottawa and across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Tire Centre event calendar lists James Taylor and his All-Star Band on Sept. 19. Stars on Ice is the second event on the Canadian Tire Centre calendar, set for October 10.