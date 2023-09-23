Ottawa

    • Fall is officially here but it will feel like summer this weekend in Ottawa

    Fall has officially arrived, but it still feels like summer.

    The fall equinox officially took place at 2:50 a.m. Saturday, but Ottawa's weather forecast is warmer than average for this time of year.

    Environment Canada is calling for a high of 24 C Saturday, with no notable humidex. The average high for this part of September is around 18 C.

    Overnight, expect just a few clouds and a low of 8 C, which is closer to the seasonal norm.

    Sunday's outlook is mainly sunny with a high of 23 C and a humidex of 26.

    Sunny conditions are forecast to continue through most of next week, with highs in the low 20s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. A few clouds could move in by week's end.

