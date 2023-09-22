What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 22-24
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Ottawa Redblacks
The Ottawa Redblacks host the Saskatchewan Roughriders Friday night at TD Place.
It's Lumberjack Night, and fans are invited to wear your best plaid to the game. It is also the Purolator Tackle Hunger Night, and fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation to support the Ottawa Food Bank.
For tickets, visit https://www.ottawaredblacks.com/sept-22-lumberjack-night/.
Carp Fair
The Carp Fair, known as the Best Little Fair in Canada, runs all weekend at the Carp Fairgrounds.
Don't miss the midway, SuperDogs, Great Canadian Lumberjacks, home craft and agriculture competitions and more.
For tickets and information, visit https://carpfair.ca/carp-fair-schedule/.
Atletico Ottawa
Atletico Ottawa hosts Valour FC Sunday afternoon at TD Place.
Game time is 2 p.m.
For more information, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators kick off the NHL pre-season Sunday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre.
The Senators host the Toronto Maple Leafs at 2 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://www.nhl.com/senators/.
The Queen In Me
The NAC English Theatre presents the Queen In Me.
The show runs until Sept. 30 in the NAC's Azrieli Studio.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33677.
Andre Rieu
See Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.
Rieu is known as the "King of the Waltz."
For tickets, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/andre-rieu/.
Jim Jefferies
Jim Jefferies brings his 'Give 'Em What They Want Tour' to the Arena at TD Place Saturday night.
For tickets, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/jim-jefferies/.
Shows at the NAC this weekend
Here is a look at the events at the National Arts Centre this weekend
- Friday – Lina Allemano Four at the NAC Fourth Stage
- Saturday – NAC Indigenous Theatre Beaded Orange Heart Workshop
- Saturday – NAC Indigenous Theatre presents Papakanje
- Saturday – NLN on the NAC Fourth Stage
- Sunday – Eddie Izzard at Southam Hall
For tickets and information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/.
Swimming
You can go for a swim at the NCC River House along the Ottawa River this weekend.
The swimming area will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
NCC Bikedays
The parkways and Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation this weekend.
Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open for active transportation between Somerset Street and Fifth Avenue on Saturday and Sunday.
The Haunting Season at Saunders Farm
The Haunting Season kicks off this weekend at Saunders Farm.
It is the 32nd season of Pumpkin Days and Frightfest.
Pumpkin Days include the pumpkin patch, world-famous mazes and playgrounds, wagon rides, games and more.
Frightfest includes a Haunted Hayride, the Coven and more with five immersive haunts crawling with witches, goblins and ghouls.
For tickets and information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/.
613flea
Checkout over 140 vendors on Saturday at 613flea at Lansdowne.
Don't miss the ever-changing marketplace that features eclectic goods, handmade, antiques, vintage clothing, great foods and one-of-a-kinds.
613flea runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ottawa International Animation Festival
The Ottawa International Animation Festival is North America's oldest and largest animation festival.
The festival includes public screenings and a chance to mingle with stars, studios and characters.
For more information, visit https://www.animationfestival.ca/.
Ottawa Cat Show
The Ottawa Cat Show runs Saturday and Sunday at the Nepean Sportsplex.
For more information, visit https://www.ottawavalleycatclub.com/Show_Ottawa.php.
Ottawa Bonsai Society annual show
Admire around 40 of the most beautiful bonsais in the region this weekend at the Ottawa Bonsai Society annual show.
The show is at the Embassy of Japan on Sussex Drive.
For more information, visit http://ottawabonsai.org/.
Taste of Wellington West
A Taste of Wellington West is on Saturday in Hintonburg Park.
Dozens of food and item vendors local to Hintonburg and Wellington West will be on display.
For more information, visit https://wellingtonwest.ca/TASTE2023/.
Ottawa Farmers' Markets
The Ottawa Farmers' Market outdoor season continues all summer. Shop local from producers in the Ottawa region, eat lunch and enjoy live music.
Here are the four Ottawa Farmers' Market locations:
- Lansdowne Market (Aberdeen Square), Sundays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Westboro Market (Byron Linear Park) Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Orléans Market (Ray Friel Complex), Thursdays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Barrhaven Market (Nepean Woods Park & Ride) Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Carp Farmers' Market
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.
It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.
The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Log Farm Farmers Market
The Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.
The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Parliament: the Virtual Experience
Take a 360-degree tour of Parliament Hill's Centre Block in the new immersive experience called, "Parliament: the Virtual Experience."
The 45-minute multimedia attraction at 211 Sparks Street takes visitors on a 360-degree journey through the main Parliament Building, which has been closed since 2019.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Parliament of Canada Tours
The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
- The Bytown Museum
- The Ottawa Art Gallery
Brockville Aquatarium
Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.
Kingston Farmers Market
The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.
The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Perth Farmers' Market
The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.
Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market
Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.
The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
NAC Orchestra in Kingston
The NAC Orchestra is in Kington Friday night.
See the NAC Orchestra with James Ehnes at the Isabel Bader Centre.
For tickets, visit https://www.queensu.ca/theisabel/events/tickets/186/801.
Kingston Poutine Fest
The Kingston Poutine Fest is this weekend at the Memorial Centre on York Street.
Canada's largest touring poutine festival brings the best of fries, cheese curds, gravy and more to Kingston.
For tickets, visit https://www.showpass.com/kingston-poutine-feast-2023/.
Doors Open Kingston
Discover, explore and encounter the spaces, places and stories that shape the Kingston area on Saturday during Doors Open Kingston.
On Saturday, you can explore the Spire, Frontenac County Schools Museum, Bellevue House National Historic Site and Agnes Etherington Art Centre.
For more information, visit https://www.kingstonmuseums.ca/doors-open-kingston-area.
OHL hockey in Cornwall
The Ottawa 67's and the Kingston Frontenacs meet in OHL exhibition action on Saturday in Cornwall.
Game time is 2 p.m. at the Cornwall Civic Complex.
For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/ohl-exhibition-game/.
Shorty Jenkins Classic
The world's top curlers will be in Cornwall this weekend for the Shorty Jenkins Classic.
For tickets and schedule information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/shorty-jenkins-classic-6/.
University athletics
The Carleton Ravens football team hosts the University of Toronto on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m. at TAAG Park.
The Queen's Gaels women's soccer team hosts TMU on Saturday at Richardson Stadium. Game time is 1 p.m.
The Queen's Gaels men's soccer team hosts TMU on Saturday. Game time is 3:15 p.m. at Richardson Stadium.
Queen's hosts Carleton in men's baseball action on Saturday. Game times are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Megaffin Park.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees host Queen's University in women's soccer action on Sunday. Game time is 1 p.m.
The uOttawa Gee-Gees women's rugby team hosts McGill on Sunday. Game time is 4 p.m. at Matt Anthony Field.
The uOttawa Gee-Gees men's rugby team hosts McGill on Sunday. Game time is 7 p.m. at Matt Anthony Field.
The Carleton Ravens women's rugby team hosts Bishops on Sunday at TAAG Park. Game time is 1 p.m.
The Queen's women's field hockey team hosts Western on Sunday. Game time is 1 p.m. at Tindall Field.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
breaking
breaking Andlauer officially the new owner of the Ottawa Senators
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Health Canada recalls multiple Rainbow Road Board books due to choking hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall notice affecting multiple Rainbow Road Board books due to a potential choking hazard.
U.S., India talking about Canada murder, no 'special exemption': Biden adviser
The U.S. is in touch with Indians at high levels after Ottawa said Indian government agents had links to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, and Washington is giving India no 'special exemption' in the matter, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set to arrive in Ottawa for first visit since war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to arrive in the national capital for his first official visit to Canada since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.
B.C. First Nation research finds 158 child deaths at four facilities
An investigation into unmarked graves and missing children by British Columbia's Sto:lo Nation has revealed at least 158 deaths, most of them at an Indigenous hospital.
Is a 'no-tipping' policy ready to be adopted by Canadian restaurants?
As Canadians report their frustrations with 'out-of-control' tipping culture, some wonder whether it is time to remove the option to tip at restaurants and is it even possible amid rising food costs?
Canadian-founded Rumble slams 'deeply inappropriate' inquiry from U.K. MPs on Russell Brand content
A Canadian-founded video platform which has found success among right-wing commentators says it will not be removing the ability for Russell Brand to monetize videos on their platform after receiving an inquiry on the subject from the U.K. government amid a wave of sexual assault allegations against the comic.
Law firm awarded $4.5 million contract for David Johnston foreign interference probe
A Toronto-based law firm was awarded a nearly $4.5 million contract to work on former special rapporteur David Johnston's ill-fated foreign interference probe.
Man admits to fatally poisoning Toronto toddler's breakfast cereal in 'obsessive' plot against married woman
A Toronto man has admitted to fatal poisoning of a toddler's breakfast cereal at a Scarborough residence in 2021 as part of an "obsessive" plot against a married woman.
'I don't know when we'll go': Travel plans upended amid fraying Canada-India ties
Members of the Indo-Canadian community are reeling after the Indian government suspended visa services for citizens of Canada, upending travel plans for those set on visiting the country but now caught in the crossfire of a diplomatic blowup.
Atlantic
-
Cybersecurity Breach: MOVEit costs N.S. taxpayers more than $3 million; personal info from thousands still at risk
N.S. MOVEit cyber hack price tag $2.85 million for credit monitoring services alone.
-
Nova Scotia seeing the fastest growing rent prices in Canada
While the population in the Halifax-area grows, the number of rentals available is dwindling, leaving many paying prices for units that have never been seen in Nova Scotia’s history.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP street check apology needed, says minister who cites own experience
The RCMP's promise to apologize for street checks that targeted Black people is being welcomed by the new African Nova Scotian Affairs minister, but she says she is more interested in what it will mean for future police conduct.
Toronto
-
'It was a mistake': Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt to developers, calling the controversial land removals a “mistake.”
-
Man admits to fatally poisoning Toronto toddler's breakfast cereal in 'obsessive' plot against married woman
A Toronto man has admitted to fatal poisoning of a toddler's breakfast cereal at a Scarborough residence in 2021 as part of an "obsessive" plot against a married woman.
-
Free menstrual products to be offered in select Toronto food banks as part of new federal program
A new pilot program funded by the federal government will offer free menstrual products to low-income and marginalized communities as the cost of living continues to climb and more people across Canada are forced to make difficult choices between food and other essentials.
Montreal
-
More than 400 Que. students waiting to attend English school amid eligibility certificate backlog
Already three weeks into the school year, hundreds of students are still waiting on Quebec's education ministry to issue eligibility certificates to attend English school, according to a group representing English-language school boards in Quebec.
-
'I don't know when we'll go': Montrealer's travel plans upended amid fraying Canada-India ties
Until this week, Sukhwinder Dhillon was set on making his first trip back to India in years sometime in the next few months. “My father passed, and my brother passed,” said the 56-year-old Montrealer. “I want to go now.”
-
Kids exposed to crime and drug use at downtown Montreal daycare near homeless shelter, say parents
Parents at a daycare in downtown Montreal say they're worried about their children's safety because of rampant crime and drug use in the area. At CPE Le Petit Palais, interactions with the local homeless population are a daily occurrence.
Northern Ontario
-
MNRF investigating cheating allegations at northern Ont. fishing tournament
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says it is investigating “a matter” related to the Top 50 Classic tournament held earlier this month on Lake Nipissing.
-
Red light cameras about safety, not profit, Sudbury officials say
Red-light cameras in Sudbury have been busy in the last year catching drivers at different locations in the city.
-
Controversial Sudbury roads project was halted because of problems with the asphalt, investigation concludes
Sudbury’s auditor general is refuting allegations from a road resurfacing company that levelled several personal accusations against city staff that halted work on a project this summer.
London
-
'Citizens were yelling and screaming': London police officers testify in truck attack trial in Windsor
Three constables testified Thursday in Superior Court in the ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22. He is on trial for four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.
-
Deputy Mayor defends $111,000 average annual cost to operate each bed in London’s homeless hubs
While each of the locations would have different operating budgets, the average annual cost is almost $111,759 per bed.
-
'It was a mistake': Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt to developers, calling the controversial land removals a “mistake.”
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba party leaders square off in live, hour-long televised debate
Manitoba's three main party leaders squared off over health care, the cost of living and other issues during a one-hour televised leaders debate Thursday night in advance of the Oct. 3 provincial election.
-
Winnipeg police investigating city's 26th homicide of the year
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the city’s 26th homicide of the year.
-
Hundreds of Winnipeg students absent due to spread of 'misinformation', school division says
Hundreds of students in Winnipeg were absent Wednesday due to 'misinformation' and pressure in the community amid widespread protests and counterprotests over gender identity in the classroom, school officials say.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony files for bankruptcy
It comes less than a week after the symphony abruptly cancelled its upcoming season and days after leadership announced they needed to secure $2 million by Friday to avoid insolvency.
-
'It was a mistake': Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt to developers, calling the controversial land removals a “mistake.”
-
WATCH
WATCH Wrestling competition prize fund becomes point of contention
A Guelph, Ont. wrestler turned down a shot at training with top pro wrestling talent because she didn't agree with how the prize fund was split among competitors.
Calgary
-
'Enough is enough': Calgary mother calls for increased transit security after son murdered
The death of Calgarian Tristan Anderson is prompting his family to push for changes to make CTrain and bus stations safer.
-
Family of senior mauled to death by dogs frustrated with court delays
Betty Ann Williams died after her neighbours' three large dogs got loose and attacked while she was gardening outside her home.
-
Major upgrades underway and staff housing secured at Lake Louise Ski Resort
Lake Louise Ski Resort isn’t letting the devastating fire that destroyed its employee lodging over the summer dampen excitement over the upcoming and future ski seasons with major upgrades underway.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Blades set lofty goals ahead of WHL opening weekend
There are just two sleeps until the Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats kick off their regular season Saturday night in Regina.
-
A Saskatoon landlord tried to evict a woman for coming up $150 short on rent
The owners of a Saskatoon apartment building tried to evict a woman for coming up $150 short on rent, according to a report from the office of residential tenancies.
-
Financial insecurity gripping more Sask. residents
A new RBC survey suggests many Canadians face increasing financial uncertainty, as dwindling savings begin to hamper future financial security.
Edmonton
-
Notley demands Smith remove from caucus MLA who spoke at LGBTQ2S+ policy protest
Premier Danielle Smith is keeping MLA Jason Stephan in her UCP caucus despite an Alberta NDP demand to remove him for speaking at a '1MillionMarch4Children' protest.
-
Province looks for feedback on potential Alberta pension plan before deciding on referendum
Feedback generated by an engagement panel formed by the Alberta government in the wake of news it is considering forming a provincial pension plan will determine whether the idea will go to a referendum, Premier Danielle Smith said Thursday.
-
Photo of bedroom where young girl was sexually assaulted released by Alberta police to identify victim
Alberta police are trying to identify a sexual assault victim who is believed to be six to 10 years old.
Vancouver
-
Victims' family angry after senior charged in double killing released on bail
A grieving family is outraged that the man accused in a double killing in Chilliwack last week is being released on bail.
-
'They were good men': Colleague remembers 4 B.C. wildland firefighters killed in head-on collision near Kamloops
A team leader at Tomahawk Ventures, a company contracted by the province to fight forest fires, is remembering four colleagues who died when their pickup truck crashed into a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops early Tuesday morning.
-
B.C.'s tech upgrades: Next-Gen 911 and artificial intelligence at city hall
It may be happening too slow for some and too fast for others, but technological innovations are taking place in British Columbia's municipalities, with cybersecurity and funding key considerations as they move forward.
Regina
-
Three-vehicle crash between Pilot Butte and Balgonie claims 1 life, 3 others seriously injured: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead and three others were seriously injured after a three vehicle collision between Pilot Butte and Balgonie, RCMP said.
-
Former Sask. hockey coach Bernie Lynch testifies in his own sexual assault trial
Bernard “Bernie” Lynch claims he was out of province at the time he’s alleged to have sexually assaulted a 17-year-old hockey player in his Regina apartment.
-
'We turn that pain into power': Hundreds don red shoes in Regina to mark Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
A sea of red shoes: heels, flats and everything in between were worn at Pat Fiacco Plaza. The reason being much more than a simple fashion statement.