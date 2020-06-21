OTTAWA -- Drivers in Ontario should expect to see several military vehicles on the highways this week, as roughly 500 Canadian Armed Forces members return to their home bases following COVID-19 deployment.

Soldiers were sent in to five long-term care homes in the Greater Toronto Area in April, and later two more, to assist with devastating outbreaks of the deadly virus. Their service in the homes led to a damning report on the conditions they found within.

In a PSA issued Sunday, the Department of National Defence said the soldiers, who were stationed at CFB Borden near Barrie during their long-term care operation, will be driving back to their home units across Ontario on Monday and Thursday.

"Members of the public will see a larger number of military personnel and vehicles on the roads between the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Borden and various units across Ontario on June 22 and June 25, 2020," the CAF said. "Drivers and pedestrians are asked to remain patient and show their support to the troops as they conduct this road move."

Of the 2,595 COVID-19 deaths reported to date in Ontario, nearly 64 per cent involved residents of long-term care facilities. Six health-care workers in long-term care homes have also died from COVID-19.