OTTAWA -- Loblaw says an employee of a Shoppers Drug Mart in Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the company, the employee, who worked at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 1380 2nd St. E., tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19 on Nov. 28. They were last at work on Nov. 24.

According to the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, there were 23 active cases of COVID-19 in Cornwall, as of Nov. 27.

Earlier this month, Loblaw announced positive test results at several Shoppers Drug Mart stores in Ottawa and an Independent Grocer in Petawawa.

Loblaw provides details on COVID-19 cases at Shoppers Drug Mart and its grocery stores on its website.