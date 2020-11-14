Full local coverage of COVID-19 in Ottawa
Ottawa sees drop in COVID-19 cases on Friday, one-day after highest case increase in November
Ontario lowers thresholds for COVID-19 framework, moves several regions to 'red zone'
Weekend operating hours reduced at Brewer Arena COVID-19 testing facility as fewer people get tested on weekends
Ottawa's top doctor suggests threshold for stricter COVID-19 regulations is too high
Carleton University delays start of winter term to provide 'a longer rest'
Santa Claus is coming to Ottawa malls, but stay six feet apart
COVID-themed Christmas ornaments sell fast at Ottawa's Tinseltown
