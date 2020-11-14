OTTAWA -- An employee at an east-end Shoppers Drug Mart has tested positive for COVID-19.

Loblaw says a team member at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 541 Montreal Road, at St. Laurent, tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked at the store on Nov. 5.

Meantime, an employee at a Petawawa drug store tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend.

On Nov. 8, Loblaw said a team member at Hyska's Your Independent Grocer on Petawawa Blvd. tested positive for COVID-19.

The last day the team member worked as on Nov. 1.

Loblaw provides details on COVID-19 cases at Shoppers Drug Mart and its grocery stores on its website.