OTTAWA -- Employees at three Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.

Loblaw provides an update on its website on COVID-19 cases involving employees at Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaws and other locations.

On Sunday, Loblaw reported an employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 3310 McCarthy Road tested positive for COVID-19. The team member last worked on Nov. 20.

On Saturday, Loblaw said an employee at a Shoppers Drug Mart at 1469 Merivale Road tested positive for COVID-19. The team member last worked at the store on Nov. 18.

Last Wednesday, Loblaw announced an employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 1582 Bank Street tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the team member worked at the location was on Nov. 12.

Loblaw also reported on Nov. 17 that a team member at the Wilson's Your Independent Grocer at 2681 Alta Vista Drive tested positive for novel coronavirus. The last day the team member worked was on Nov. 14.