Driver taken to hospital after Hwy. 401 crash in Kingston, Ont.

A driver was taken to hospital after crashing into a truck on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont. on Monday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say they received a call reporting the collision at approximately 3:35 p.m. on the westbound on-ramp at Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard.

OPP spokesperson Robert Martell says the driver of the car suffered a medical incident and drove off the highway and into a transport truck on the ramp.

The driver was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was unharmed.

The truck was significantly damaged and will require being towed from the scene, Martell said.

One lane of Highway 401 remained open while police investigated and cleared the scene. Significant backups were seen along the highway on MTO cameras.

All lanes of Highway 401 are expected to reopen by approximately 5 p.m.

Damage to a truck following a collision on Highway 401 in Kington, Ont. on May 6, 2024 (OPP)