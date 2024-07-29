Driver stopped going 66 km/h over speed limit in Barrhaven, police say

A driver was stopped going 66 km/h over the speed limit on a Barrhaven road this weekend during an Ottawa police traffic blitz in the west end.

The Ottawa Police Service's Traffic Escort and Enforcement Team and frontline officers, along with the Ontario Provincial Police, conducted a blitz in Barrhaven and Kanata Friday night.

Officers issued 36 tickets during the blitz, including four for speeding, two for stunt driving, five for improper or no muffler and four for improper window tints.

One driver was stopped going 133 km/h in the area of Strandherd Drive and Dealership Drive. Another driver was stopped going 120 km/h on Strandherd Drive at Aura Avenue.

The speed limit is 70 km/h.

Police say three drivers were issued court summons for additional traffic stops.

Another driver was stopped going 146 km/h on Highway 417 at Terry Fox Drive. Police say the driver "blew a 'fail' on the roadside Alcotest and was charged with Impaired Over .80' under the Criminal Code."

"The driver was also issued a PON for having a radar detector in the vehicle," police said.

Ottawa police say officers are conducting the Residents Matter Traffic Enforcement Initiative in neighbourhoods this summer, focusing on speeding.