Driver gets rental car impounded for two weeks after stunt driving charge

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver stopped on Highway 417 in North Glengarry has had their vehicle impounded for 14 days.

The vehicle, however, is a rental.

Police claim the driver was going 165 km/h on the highway east of Ottawa, where the speed limit is 110 km/h. A photo shared by police shows the vehicle stopped near the McCrimmon exit.

#OPPTIME Team intercepted this rental vehicle at 165 km/hr on Highway 417 in the Township of North Glengarry. The driver was charged with #Stuntdriving. The O.P.P. reminds motorists to slow down and drive safely. #14DayImpound ^tk pic.twitter.com/KRAGrT0dV2 — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) December 9, 2023

A stunt driving charge comes with an automatic roadside licence suspension of 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impound. Stunt driving charges apply at 50 km/h above the speed limit on roads with a limit above 80 km/h.

Having a rental car seized for stunt driving can lead to additional charges for every day the car is kept impounded beyond the rental period, as well as costs for impound fees, towing and vehicle retrieval.