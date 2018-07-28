

Black & McDonald says a driver has been fired after video showed a van soaking pedestrians in Sandy Hill.

The video posted on YouTube Friday showed a Black & McDonald truck swerving close to the curb along King Edward Avenue and hitting a giant puddle.

The video caught the attention of Ottawa Police Sgt. Mark Gatien, who asked the company to contact him as part of his investigation.

On Sunday, Black & McDonald tweeted “we apologize to everyone impacted by the recent incident of unacceptable driving by one of our drivers. We want to reassure the public that safety is our #1 priority. This individual is no longer employed with us.”

We apologize to everyone impacted by the recent incident of unacceptable driving by one of our drivers in Ottawa. We want to reassure the public that safety is our #1 priority. This individual is no longer employed with us. @CFRAOttawa @CTV @globalnews — Black & McDonald (@bandmlimited) July 29, 2018

Gatien also tweeted “I would like to thank Black & McDonald Ottawa Div. for their quick and decisive action in this matter.”

Police say there will be no charges in the case.