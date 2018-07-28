Black & McDonald says a driver has been fired after video showed a van soaking pedestrians in Sandy Hill.

The video posted on YouTube Friday showed a Black & McDonald truck swerving close to the curb along King Edward Avenue and hitting a giant puddle.

The video caught the attention of Ottawa Police Sgt. Mark Gatien, who asked the company to contact him as part of his investigation.

On Sunday, Black & McDonald tweeted “we apologize to everyone impacted by the recent incident of unacceptable driving by one of our drivers. We want to reassure the public that safety is our #1 priority. This individual is no longer employed with us.”

Gatien also tweeted “I would like to thank Black & McDonald Ottawa Div. for their quick and decisive action in this matter.”

Police say there will be no charges in the case. 