OTTAWA -- A driver attempting to get an oil change for their vehicle in Trenton, Ont. left the garage with an impaired driving charge.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers arrived at a business on 2nd Dug Hill Road at 10:30 a.m. Friday after an employee reported someone attempting to get an oil change for their vehicle appeared to be impaired.

"After observing obvious signs of impairment, the driver was arrested. The accused was transported to the Quinte West OPP Detachment for testing where blood alcohol levels were determined to be well in excess of the legal limit," said the OPP in a statement on Saturday.

The 58-year-old from Quinte West has been charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused will appear in court on Nov. 18.

Police say the driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.