OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver, 87, charged after colliding with building and vehicle in downtown Napanee

    An elderly woman has been charged with reckless driving after crashing into a building and another car (OPP/X) An elderly woman has been charged with reckless driving after crashing into a building and another car (OPP/X)

    An 87-year-old woman has been charged after driving into a store front and another vehicle in downtown Napanee, Ont. on Tuesday.

    Ontario Provincial Police said on social media that the driver of the vehicle accidentally hit the gas instead of their brakes reversing into a parking spot on Dundas Street East between John Street and Centre Street.

    The elderly woman from Odessa, Ont. was charged with careless driving in connection with the collision.

    Both vehicles have been towed and roads in the area have cleared.

    No injuries were reported.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AMBER ALERT

    AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old

    An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News