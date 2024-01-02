Driver, 87, charged after colliding with building and vehicle in downtown Napanee

An 87-year-old woman has been charged after driving into a store front and another vehicle in downtown Napanee, Ont. on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police said on social media that the driver of the vehicle accidentally hit the gas instead of their brakes reversing into a parking spot on Dundas Street East between John Street and Centre Street.

#LACOPP currently on scene of a MVC. Dundas Street East closed between John Street and Centre Street in Napanee. Lone driver hit a vehicle and building. No injuries. Road will be reopened as soon as vehicles are towed and emergency crews clear the scene. ^dy pic.twitter.com/TQ94f331iS — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) January 2, 2024

The elderly woman from Odessa, Ont. was charged with careless driving in connection with the collision.

Both vehicles have been towed and roads in the area have cleared.

No injuries were reported.