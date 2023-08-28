Driver, 83, seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Renfrew, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say an elderly driver was seriously injured in a pileup Saturday afternoon in Renfrew.

Police, Renfrew County paramedics and local firefighters were called to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 17 at O'Brien Road at around 3:20 p.m.

One person, an 83-year-old driver, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing and police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has dash camera footage or who has any information is encouraged to contact the Renfrew OPP at 1-888-310-1122.