OTTAWA -- Ottawa firefighters were able to rescue a dog and a cat from a Lisgar Street apartment on Sunday morning.

The tenant called 911 at 9:26 a.m. to report a kitchen fire.

The fire had spread from the stove to the cabinets. It was quickly extinguished and firefighters were able to find the tenant's pets while searching the unit.

One person was treated at the scene for injuries that were not related to the fire.

Victim assistance has been offered to two adults.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 9:37 a.m.