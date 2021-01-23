OTTAWA -- Gatineau police say they have concluded that the death of a woman in her 70s in Buckingham is not suspicious.

Police said that at approximately 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the 911 Emergency Centre received a call about an unconscious woman on Rue Pigeon.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene, and met with investigators on Saturday at the police station.

In an update on Sunday, Gatineau police said their investigation, including analysis of the scene and witness testimony, determined that nothing criminal had happened and that the woman's death is no longer considered suspicious.

No charges will be laid.

Police did not identify the woman nor elaborate on what happened.