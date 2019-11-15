

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





GATINEAU, Que. - 21 Gatineau kids are in Hospital after reports of strange fumes aboard their school bus.

The children attend Ecole Saint-Jean Bosco in Gatineau, reporting symptoms of headaches and nausea.

Five ambulances were dispatched to the scene at 10 a.m., Paramedics say.

Gatineau Police are looking at the possibility of the source might be carbon monoxide.

A total of 43 children were assessed, half of whom did not need to go to hospital.

None of the symptoms are reported to be severe.

17 children have been sent to hospital in Gatineau sector, 4 other have been sent to Hull. The children have been sent to hospital as a precautionary measure.