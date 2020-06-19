OTTAWA -- Two men suffered a few scratches after a float plane made a crash landing near the Beckwith Airport.

The plane landed on the 9th Line of Beckwith just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, approximately 60 kilometres west of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police say the pilot reported fuel line problems, forcing him to land.

There will be no further investigation.

2 Carleton Place area men have a few scratches after they were forced to make a #crash landing in their float plane. Happened just after 2:30pm near the #Beckwith Airport on the 9th Line of Beckwith. Fuel line problems were the reported cause. No further investigation. #lucky ^bd pic.twitter.com/wj7zdNWn6U — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) June 19, 2020

This is the second incident involving a float plane in eastern Ontario this week.

On Sunday, a float plane crashed into the Ottawa River near Constance Bay after colliding with a second plane mid-air. The second plane landed at the Arnprior Airport.

An adult male was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating.