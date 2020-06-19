Advertisement
Crash landing for float plane west of Ottawa
Float plane makes crash landing near Beckwith Airport. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/OPP_ER)
OTTAWA -- Two men suffered a few scratches after a float plane made a crash landing near the Beckwith Airport.
The plane landed on the 9th Line of Beckwith just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, approximately 60 kilometres west of Ottawa.
Ontario Provincial Police say the pilot reported fuel line problems, forcing him to land.
There will be no further investigation.
This is the second incident involving a float plane in eastern Ontario this week.
On Sunday, a float plane crashed into the Ottawa River near Constance Bay after colliding with a second plane mid-air. The second plane landed at the Arnprior Airport.
An adult male was treated on scene for minor injuries.
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating.